ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Given New C$52.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$66.00 to C$52.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Laurentian set a C$59.00 price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a C$59.00 price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$55.43.

Get ATS Automation Tooling Systems alerts:

Shares of TSE:ATA opened at C$35.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$39.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$45.63. The company has a market cap of C$3.27 billion and a PE ratio of 31.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.93. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 12-month low of C$29.00 and a 12-month high of C$53.65.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.