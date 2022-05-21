ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Price Target Increased to C$52.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ATA. National Bankshares cut their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$66.00 to C$52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank cut their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Laurentian set a C$59.00 price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a C$59.00 price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ATS Automation Tooling Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$55.43.

ATA opened at C$35.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.07. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 1-year low of C$29.00 and a 1-year high of C$53.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$39.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$45.63.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

