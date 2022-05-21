AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

AUDC has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of AudioCodes from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sidoti upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AudioCodes from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.20.

Shares of NASDAQ AUDC traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.14. 101,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,619. The company has a market cap of $671.79 million, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.64. AudioCodes has a twelve month low of $19.62 and a twelve month high of $37.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.33.

AudioCodes ( NASDAQ:AUDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $66.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that AudioCodes will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of AudioCodes by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,168 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in AudioCodes by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in AudioCodes by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in AudioCodes by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AudioCodes by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 86,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. 51.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

