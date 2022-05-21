Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.06.

Several research firms have commented on AUGX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Augmedix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Augmedix in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Augmedix in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Get Augmedix alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in Augmedix in the 4th quarter valued at $45,298,000. DCM International VI Ltd. acquired a new position in Augmedix in the 4th quarter valued at $13,980,000. American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Augmedix in the 4th quarter valued at $1,575,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Augmedix in the 4th quarter valued at $1,351,000. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Augmedix in the 1st quarter valued at $779,000. 59.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTCMKTS AUGX opened at $2.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.39 million and a PE ratio of -3.98. Augmedix has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $6.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.98.

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.58 million during the quarter. Augmedix had a negative net margin of 77.52% and a negative return on equity of 251.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Augmedix will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Augmedix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live and Augmedix Notes solutions that provide pre-visit documentation, such as pre-charting and digitization of previous records/patient history; during-visit documentation, including medical notes, care gap reminders, HCC reminders, and after-visit summaries; and post-visit documentation consisting of coding, orders, and referrals.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Augmedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augmedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.