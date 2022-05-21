Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.22 Billion

Equities analysts expect Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) to post $2.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Autoliv’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.32 billion and the lowest is $2.15 billion. Autoliv reported sales of $2.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full-year sales of $9.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.16 billion to $9.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $10.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.15 billion to $10.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Autoliv.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($1.00). Autoliv had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on ALV. Citigroup cut their price target on Autoliv from $84.00 to $75.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Autoliv from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Autoliv from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.41.

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $76.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.19. Autoliv has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $110.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.14%.

In other news, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total value of $91,003.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $79,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,579,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Autoliv by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autoliv (ALV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.