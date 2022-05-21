AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AUTO. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on AutoWeb from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on AutoWeb from $2.50 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research cut AutoWeb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoWeb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

AUTO opened at $0.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.08. AutoWeb has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $4.35.

AutoWeb ( NASDAQ:AUTO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). AutoWeb had a negative net margin of 14.11% and a negative return on equity of 76.04%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in AutoWeb during the third quarter worth $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AutoWeb by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in AutoWeb by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 240,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 48,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kokino LLC purchased a new position in AutoWeb during the fourth quarter worth $3,308,000. 20.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AutoWeb (Get Rating)

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

