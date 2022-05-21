AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,075.11.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,329.00 to $2,215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other AutoZone news, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total transaction of $3,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,154.70, for a total transaction of $5,929,734.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,968.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,682 shares of company stock worth $16,146,334. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 1,646.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,787,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 313.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,034,000 after buying an additional 32,644 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,771.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,040.94 and its 200 day moving average is $1,974.17. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $1,367.96 and a 52-week high of $2,267.40.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.79 by $4.51. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $14.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 111.56 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

