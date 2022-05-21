Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVNS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avanos Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVNS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,613,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,961,000 after buying an additional 319,548 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,334,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,700,000 after buying an additional 112,546 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 3,158,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,502,000 after buying an additional 71,186 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,957,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,080,000 after buying an additional 26,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Avanos Medical by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,365,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,260,000 after purchasing an additional 271,105 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Avanos Medical stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $27.60. 197,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,217. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.63 and a beta of 0.87. Avanos Medical has a 52-week low of $24.84 and a 52-week high of $40.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.88 and its 200 day moving average is $31.77.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $197.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Avanos Medical will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Avanos Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

