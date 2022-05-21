Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.60.

AVTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avantor in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $31.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Avantor has a 1-year low of $28.64 and a 1-year high of $44.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.02 and its 200-day moving average is $35.71.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 7.72%. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 2,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $69,870.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Avantor by 297.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

