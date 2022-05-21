Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Shares Set to Split on Monday, June 6th

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) shares are going to split before the market opens on Monday, June 6th. The 0.75999999 split was announced on Monday, June 6th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, June 6th.

OTCMKTS AVVIY opened at $10.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day moving average is $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Aviva has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $12.13.

Get Aviva alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.3734 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 4.66%.

AVVIY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Aviva from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.53) to GBX 520 ($6.41) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 450 ($5.55) to GBX 470 ($5.79) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays cut shares of Aviva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $490.00.

About Aviva (Get Rating)

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.