Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Shares Set to Split on Monday, June 6th

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) shares are going to split before the market opens on Monday, June 6th. The 0.75999999 split was announced on Monday, June 6th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, June 6th.
OTCMKTS AVVIY opened at $10.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day moving average is $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Aviva has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $12.13.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.3734 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 4.66%.
About Aviva (Get Rating)
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
