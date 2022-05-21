Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.60.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACLS. StockNews.com upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of ACLS traded down $1.02 on Friday, reaching $56.25. 464,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,278. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Axcelis Technologies has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $83.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.75.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $203.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.12 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 16.88%. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 8,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $612,206.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total value of $761,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,636 shares of company stock worth $1,580,886 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1,406.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 57.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

