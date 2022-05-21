Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.20.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AXLA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Axcella Health from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Axcella Health from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th.

AXLA stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average is $2.19. Axcella Health has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $5.90.

Axcella Health ( NASDAQ:AXLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. Research analysts predict that Axcella Health will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David R. Epstein bought 26,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Crane bought 39,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $74,999.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,230,366 shares of company stock worth $6,169,999 over the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXLA. Flagship Pioneering Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 18,867,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,490,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319,371 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Axcella Health by 579.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 79,049 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in Axcella Health by 33.3% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcella Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcella Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. Its lead product candidates include AXA1665, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the reduction in risk of overt hepatic encephalopathy recurrence; and AXA1125 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for Long COVID therapy for patients.

