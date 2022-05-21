Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.11.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AZUL. Raymond James cut their target price on Azul from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Azul from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Azul from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Azul by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,260,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,443,000 after buying an additional 2,253,486 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in Azul by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,751,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,324,000 after buying an additional 1,248,194 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Azul by 1,051.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,061,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,299,000 after buying an additional 969,589 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Azul by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,485,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,794,000 after buying an additional 783,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Azul by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,794,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,890,000 after buying an additional 695,200 shares in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AZUL opened at $13.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.09. Azul has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $29.45.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.49) earnings per share. Azul’s revenue was up 109.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Azul will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.

