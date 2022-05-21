Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Azure Power Global from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Azure Power Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

AZRE opened at $13.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $654.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 0.80. Azure Power Global has a 52 week low of $11.11 and a 52 week high of $28.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

Azure Power Global ( NYSE:AZRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $60.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.70 million. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. Equities analysts expect that Azure Power Global will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZRE. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 24.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Azure Power Global by 29.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,480 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC boosted its position in Azure Power Global by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of renewable energy projects in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

