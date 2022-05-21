B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Get Rating) to report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for B2Gold’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. B2Gold reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that B2Gold will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow B2Gold.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $526.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.00 million.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on B2Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:BTG opened at $4.12 on Friday. B2Gold has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $5.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About B2Gold (Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on B2Gold (BTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.