B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Director Sells C$267,500.00 in Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.35, for a total value of C$267,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,823,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$20,457,410.25.

Clive Thomas Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 7th, Clive Thomas Johnson sold 149,416 shares of B2Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.71, for a total value of C$853,165.36.

On Thursday, March 31st, Clive Thomas Johnson sold 196,598 shares of B2Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.79, for a total value of C$1,138,302.42.

Shares of BTO stock traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$5.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,152,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,686,250. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17. B2Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

B2Gold ( TSE:BTO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$663.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$657.84 million. Sell-side analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BTO shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cormark increased their price target on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.64.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

