Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

BTN stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.05. Ballantyne Strong has a 52-week low of $2.59 and a 52-week high of $5.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get Ballantyne Strong alerts:

Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $10.05 million for the quarter.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ballantyne Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballantyne Strong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.