Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $751.67 Million

Equities research analysts expect Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) to post $751.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Banco Santander-Chile’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $809.33 million and the lowest is $694.00 million. Banco Santander-Chile posted sales of $709.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will report full-year sales of $2.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Banco Santander-Chile.

BSAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander-Chile currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 28,637.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,610,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587,171 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 1,106.0% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,980,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,632,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567,477 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,857,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,712,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,479,000 after acquiring an additional 926,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,387,000. Institutional investors own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSAC opened at $19.11 on Friday. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52-week low of $15.37 and a 52-week high of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.909 per share. This represents a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. Banco Santander-Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.29%.

About Banco Santander-Chile (Get Rating)

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

