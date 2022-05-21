Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.79.

BKIMF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Bankinter from €5.00 ($5.21) to €5.45 ($5.68) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bankinter from €6.00 ($6.25) to €6.30 ($6.56) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Bankinter from €5.50 ($5.73) to €5.80 ($6.04) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bankinter from €5.50 ($5.73) to €5.60 ($5.83) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bankinter from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKIMF opened at $5.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.85 and its 200 day moving average is $5.62. Bankinter has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.58.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

