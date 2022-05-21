Barings Corporate Investors Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:MCI)

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

Barings Corporate Investors has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of MCI opened at $13.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.48. Barings Corporate Investors has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $16.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors during the 1st quarter worth $183,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barings Corporate Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 13.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter.

Barings Corporate Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

