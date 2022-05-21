Barings Corporate Investors Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:MCI)

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.
Barings Corporate Investors has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years.
Barings Corporate Investors stock opened at $13.96 on Friday. Barings Corporate Investors has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $16.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.48.
About Barings Corporate Investors (Get Rating)
Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Barings Corporate Investors (MCI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Barings Corporate Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Corporate Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.