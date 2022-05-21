Barings Corporate Investors Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:MCI)

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

Barings Corporate Investors has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years.

Barings Corporate Investors stock opened at $13.96 on Friday. Barings Corporate Investors has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $16.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.48.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 4.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 20.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $476,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 13.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter.

About Barings Corporate Investors (Get Rating)

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

