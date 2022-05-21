Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Analysts expect Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) to post $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11. Bausch Health Companies reported earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full-year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $4.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $5.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.19. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 649.29%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Bausch Health Companies’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

BHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, insider Robert Spurr sold 1,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $35,393.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,328.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 3,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $84,624.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,668 shares of company stock valued at $378,570. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter worth $1,255,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 36,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 22,255 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth $4,525,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 296.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 11.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 208,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after buying an additional 21,180 shares during the last quarter. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BHC opened at $9.93 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $32.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.39.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

