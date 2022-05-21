Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.78.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.75 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Baytex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Baytex Energy stock opened at $4.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.96. Baytex Energy has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $5.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.37.

Baytex Energy ( OTCMKTS:BTEGF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $438.25 million for the quarter. Baytex Energy had a net margin of 80.01% and a return on equity of 29.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baytex Energy will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

