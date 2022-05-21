Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ BBGI opened at $1.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.88. Beasley Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $3.39. The stock has a market cap of $43.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.22.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. Beasley Broadcast Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $55.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.
