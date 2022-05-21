Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ BBGI opened at $1.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.88. Beasley Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $3.39. The stock has a market cap of $43.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.22.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. Beasley Broadcast Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $55.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBGI. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 742.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 82,170 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 30,146 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 191,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

