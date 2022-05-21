Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
BLPH has been the topic of several other reports. Brookline Capital Management cut their target price on Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Brookline Capital Acquisition cut their target price on Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th.
Shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of -0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.40.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Bellerophon Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.
