Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ BLCM opened at $1.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.70. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.46.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BLCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 28.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

