Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.25.

BLI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Berkeley Lights from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

In other news, insider Eric Hobbs sold 98,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total value of $409,685.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 313,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,669.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jessica Hopfield purchased 80,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $502,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLI. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Berkeley Lights stock opened at $4.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.52 and a quick ratio of 6.95. Berkeley Lights has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.41.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.22 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 36.42% and a negative net margin of 89.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

