Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $96.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) to post $96.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $97.10 million and the lowest is $94.90 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp reported sales of $97.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full-year sales of $388.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $383.10 million to $394.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $417.75 million, with estimates ranging from $398.00 million to $437.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 7.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BHLB. TheStreet downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Compass Point cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

NYSE:BHLB opened at $25.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52 week low of $23.15 and a 52 week high of $31.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

In related news, Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 1,274,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $31,474,691.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,253,783 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $152,203,000 after buying an additional 51,437 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,820,311 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $81,705,000 after purchasing an additional 45,304 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,352,989 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $68,166,000 after purchasing an additional 56,505 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,847,465 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,523,000 after purchasing an additional 115,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,177,585 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $34,115,000 after purchasing an additional 20,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

