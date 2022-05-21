BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of NYSE:BGSF opened at $12.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.62. BGSF has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

BGSF ( NYSE:BGSF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. BGSF had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that BGSF will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas Hailey purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $253,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 149,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,717.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C. David Allen, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.27 per share, for a total transaction of $39,810.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,232.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGSF. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in shares of BGSF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in BGSF by 107.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in BGSF by 1,624.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BGSF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BGSF in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. 41.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGSF, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

