Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BPTH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Path from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Bio-Path from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of BPTH stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.77. Bio-Path has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $8.62.

Bio-Path ( NASDAQ:BPTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bio-Path will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Path by 1,976.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 38,041 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Path by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

