Bioasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) versus BIMI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI) Critical Review

Bioasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF – Get Rating) and BIMI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Bioasis Technologies has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BIMI International Medical has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bioasis Technologies and BIMI International Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioasis Technologies N/A -1,375.44% -109.50% BIMI International Medical -129.19% -138.12% -65.47%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bioasis Technologies and BIMI International Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bioasis Technologies $3.06 million 4.31 $520,000.00 ($0.05) -3.62 BIMI International Medical $27.08 million 0.23 -$34.99 million N/A N/A

Bioasis Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BIMI International Medical.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Bioasis Technologies and BIMI International Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bioasis Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A BIMI International Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.3% of BIMI International Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of BIMI International Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BIMI International Medical beats Bioasis Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bioasis Technologies (Get Rating)

Bioasis Technologies Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of products for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological diseases and disorders. It is developing xB3, a platform technology for the delivery of therapeutics across the blood-brain barrier (BBB); and the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including brain cancers, and metabolic and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's in-house development programs develop symptomatic and disease-modifying treatments for brain metastases (xB3-001), glioblastoma (xB3-002), and neurodegenerative diseases (xB3-007). Bioasis Technologies Inc. has research collaborations with Aposense Limited to focus on the delivery of siRNA into the brain; and Oxyrane UK Ltd. to focus on combining xB3 technology and Oxyrane's OxyCAT platform to deliver an undisclosed enhanced enzyme replacement therapy into the brain. It also has a research collaboration with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize novel products based on Bioasis' xB3 platform. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

About BIMI International Medical (Get Rating)

BIMI International Medical Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of medical devices, and pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. It offers prescription and over-the-counter drugs, nutritional supplements, health foods, and sundry products, as well as traditional Chinese medicines, personal and family care products, and miscellaneous items under the Lijiantang Pharmacy brand name. The company also provides IT research and development services. It sells its medicine and other healthcare products to customers through its directly owned stores. The company was formerly known as BOQI International Medical Inc. and changed its name to BIMI International Medical Inc. in June 2021. BIMI International Medical Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Dalian, the People's Republic of China.

