BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Aegis assumed coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

BVXV stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $4.19. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.63.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BVXV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.18). On average, equities research analysts expect that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BVXV. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 10,071 shares in the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

