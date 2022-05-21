BIT Mining (BTCM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 27th.

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BIT Mining had a negative return on equity of 21.72% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $495.76 million for the quarter.

Shares of BTCM stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. BIT Mining has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $14.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.18. The firm has a market cap of $143.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in BIT Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $941,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in BIT Mining by 178.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 82,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 52,652 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BIT Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $401,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of BIT Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BIT Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. 19.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. The company operates through three segments: Mining Pool, Data Center, and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 150 megawatts; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines.

