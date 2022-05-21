bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) to post ($1.28) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.68) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.93). bluebird bio posted earnings of ($3.58) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full-year earnings of ($4.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.57) to ($4.11). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.37) to ($1.80). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for bluebird bio.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 111.73% and a negative net margin of 2,183.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.07) EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BLUE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on bluebird bio to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen downgraded bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on bluebird bio from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, bluebird bio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of BLUE stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. bluebird bio has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $35.59. The company has a market capitalization of $233.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.36.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in bluebird bio by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 96.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

