Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Shares of BKEP stock opened at $4.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.55. The company has a market cap of $189.19 million, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.71. Blueknight Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60.
Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $30.24 million for the quarter.
About Blueknight Energy Partners
Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 1, 2022, it had 54 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P.
