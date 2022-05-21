Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Shares of BKEP stock opened at $4.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.55. The company has a market cap of $189.19 million, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.71. Blueknight Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $30.24 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Blueknight Energy Partners by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Blueknight Energy Partners by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 285,775.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,435 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 11,431 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 13,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 33.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 1, 2022, it had 54 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P.

