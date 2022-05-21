Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.36.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank upgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$2.00 to C$2.35 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.75 to C$2.85 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Vertical Research upgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.20 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$1.70 to C$1.80 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.
Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock opened at C$1.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.44. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a fifty-two week low of C$0.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.57.
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
