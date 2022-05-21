BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.66.

BP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of BP from GBX 475 ($5.86) to GBX 450 ($5.55) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America raised shares of BP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of BP from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in BP during the first quarter worth $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in BP during the first quarter worth $32,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BP during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of BP in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of BP by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

BP stock opened at $31.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $102.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.14 and its 200 day moving average is $29.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. BP has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $34.16.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $49.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.20 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 9.77% and a positive return on equity of 18.70%. BP’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BP will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.3276 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. BP’s dividend payout ratio is -23.84%.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

