Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “N/A” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €92.58 ($96.43).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BNR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($103.13) target price on Brenntag in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €113.00 ($117.71) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($88.54) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($93.75) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €95.00 ($98.96) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Brenntag alerts:

Shares of FRA BNR opened at €70.16 ($73.08) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €72.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is €75.47. Brenntag has a 1-year low of €43.06 ($44.85) and a 1-year high of €56.25 ($58.59).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.