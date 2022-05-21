Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

BYFC stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Broadway Financial has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $4.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.99.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.64 million during the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 0.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 2,956,478 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 692,395 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 37,896 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,137 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 77,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,882,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 711,808 shares during the last quarter. 16.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Broadway Financial (Get Rating)

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

