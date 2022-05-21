Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
BYFC stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Broadway Financial has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $4.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.99.
Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.64 million during the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 0.28%.
About Broadway Financial (Get Rating)
Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Broadway Financial (BYFC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.