Brokerages Anticipate Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.96 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) to report $2.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aadi Bioscience’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.89 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aadi Bioscience will report full-year sales of $13.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.80 million to $19.83 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $17.15 million, with estimates ranging from $13.50 million to $20.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aadi Bioscience.

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.90) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Aadi Bioscience from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aadi Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Aadi Bioscience from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

Shares of Aadi Bioscience stock opened at $14.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.57. Aadi Bioscience has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $49.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.70.

In related news, insider Neil Desai sold 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $71,248.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Aadi Bioscience during the third quarter worth about $44,919,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the third quarter valued at about $33,689,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the third quarter valued at about $22,459,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,336,000. Finally, Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,932,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug candidate, FYARRO is a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. Aadi is evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway.

