Brokerages Anticipate AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.65 Billion

Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) will post $14.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AbbVie’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.59 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $14.82 billion. AbbVie reported sales of $13.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full-year sales of $59.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $59.44 billion to $60.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $55.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $55.32 billion to $56.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.44.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $151.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.83.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total value of $6,390,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 488,383 shares of company stock worth $74,384,651. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 311.3% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

