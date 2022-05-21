Brokerages Anticipate AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) to Post $2.91 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) to announce $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for AGCO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.38. AGCO posted earnings per share of $2.88 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AGCO will report full year earnings of $12.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.78 to $12.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $14.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.67 to $21.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow AGCO.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AGCO. StockNews.com cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AGCO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.91.

AGCO opened at $112.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.69. AGCO has a 12-month low of $108.56 and a 12-month high of $150.28.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

In other AGCO news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $105,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 11.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in AGCO by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 10,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in AGCO by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 21.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AGCO by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

