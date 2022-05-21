Brokerages Anticipate Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $183.01 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) will report sales of $183.01 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Bill.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $182.30 million to $183.74 million. Bill.com posted sales of $78.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full-year sales of $623.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $622.10 million to $624.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $848.52 million, with estimates ranging from $795.00 million to $896.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bill.com.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 54.96%. The firm had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 179.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

BILL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Bill.com from $285.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Bill.com from $370.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Bill.com in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bill.com to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $320.00 to $216.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.18.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $118.63 on Friday. Bill.com has a 52-week low of $89.87 and a 52-week high of $348.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.05 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.50.

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 1,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.77, for a total value of $261,691.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.75, for a total value of $1,534,923.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,687 shares of company stock valued at $16,094,897 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Bill.com by 540.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

