Brokerages Anticipate Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) to Post $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cactus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.36. Cactus posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 118.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cactus will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cactus.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Cactus had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WHD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cactus from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cactus from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.83.

NYSE:WHD traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $48.29. 383,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,492. Cactus has a 52 week low of $31.65 and a 52 week high of $64.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.90%.

In related news, VP Steven Bender sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 107,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,192. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David John Isaac sold 5,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total value of $319,307.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 480,282 shares of company stock valued at $24,642,970 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHD. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cactus by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,531,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,401,000 after acquiring an additional 383,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 431,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,456,000 after purchasing an additional 26,685 shares in the last quarter.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

