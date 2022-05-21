Brokerages Anticipate Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) to Announce $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Duke Realty posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Duke Realty.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.46. Duke Realty had a net margin of 93.39% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $275.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DRE. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

Shares of NYSE DRE traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.91. 3,281,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,054,917. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.61. Duke Realty has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $66.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $446,572,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Duke Realty by 986.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,303,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,243,000 after buying an additional 2,090,991 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Duke Realty by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,824,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,499,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,454 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Duke Realty by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,729,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,542,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $78,532,000. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duke Realty (Get Rating)

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

