Brokerages Anticipate First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $186.09 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) will announce sales of $186.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $183.02 million to $189.20 million. First Hawaiian reported sales of $180.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full-year sales of $755.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $750.04 million to $759.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $834.67 million, with estimates ranging from $827.06 million to $846.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Hawaiian.
First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FHB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 1.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 8.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 292,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 23,366 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 21.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 225.5% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 60,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 41,736 shares during the period.
FHB opened at $24.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.13. First Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $23.51 and a 52-week high of $31.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.72.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.49%.
First Hawaiian Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.
