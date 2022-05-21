Brokerages Anticipate Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to Post $0.64 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.64 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Genpact’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. Genpact posted earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genpact will report full-year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.72. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS.

G has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Genpact in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.71.

Shares of NYSE G traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.95. 783,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Genpact has a 1 year low of $37.68 and a 1 year high of $54.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 2.9% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Genpact by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Genpact by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

