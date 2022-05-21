Brokerages Anticipate Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) to Announce $7.67 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $7.67 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Humana’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $7.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $7.96. Humana reported earnings of $6.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humana will report full year earnings of $24.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.50 to $25.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $27.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.30 to $28.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.83 by $1.21. Humana had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $23.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.67 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HUM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $491.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $486.28.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded up $7.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $439.62. 646,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,111. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $472.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $55.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $442.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $433.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 13.36%.

In other Humana news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total transaction of $1,443,472.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,477 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total transaction of $1,540,797.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,031.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,702,360 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

