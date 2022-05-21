Brokerages Anticipate Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) to Post $4.34 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.91 and the highest is $4.69. Jones Lang LaSalle posted earnings of $4.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full-year earnings of $19.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.39 to $20.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $21.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.90 to $21.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Jones Lang LaSalle.
Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.42. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS.
Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $186.59. 265,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. Jones Lang LaSalle has a fifty-two week low of $182.71 and a fifty-two week high of $275.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $220.35 and its 200-day moving average is $240.96.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth $50,704,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,793,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 112,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,017,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $423,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.
Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile (Get Rating)
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.
