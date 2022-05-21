Brokerages Anticipate KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.81 Million

Equities analysts expect KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) to report sales of $65.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for KORE Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $63.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $68.67 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KORE Group will report full-year sales of $267.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $264.21 million to $274.45 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $293.42 million, with estimates ranging from $282.76 million to $310.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for KORE Group.

Get KORE Group alerts:

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $64.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.20 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KORE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of KORE Group to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of KORE Group from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KORE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of KORE Group from $18.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KORE. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in KORE Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,598,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,588,000 after purchasing an additional 104,289 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in KORE Group in the 4th quarter worth $8,153,000. Philosophy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KORE Group by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 802,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 177,824 shares during the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of KORE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,033,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of KORE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,006,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KORE opened at $4.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.92. KORE Group has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $9.50.

About KORE Group (Get Rating)

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KORE Group (KORE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KORE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KORE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.